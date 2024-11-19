US Ambassador to Mexico visits San Diego before assignment comes to an end

On Tuesday, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar.

He highlighted the changes and challenges along the southern border.

"We have a border that's over 1,900 miles from Brownsville to ... San Diego. And here you live that reality every day. You see the opportunities and you see the challenges," he said.

From environmental to infrastructure projects, San Diego and Mexico will need to keep working together to see these projects through, regardless of who is president.

"A secure border is driven by joint planning, resource investment, technology and parallel operations on both sides of the border," Salazar said.

Adding that modernized technology could help curb drug and human trafficking, while also encouraging lawful trade — but will require joint coordination.

Another binational project is the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry.

There was hope it would be finished this year, but now the estimated completion date is 2028. While construction is now further along on the Mexican side, San Diego is falling behind.

"It will be done soon," Salazar said. "It's also an opportunity for us to look at our own processes and see how it can be done better. 'Why do things take so long? What is functioning and what is not functioning within the United States government to be able to do a better on projects up and down the border?'"

He says this is a good time to reflect on the things that have worked and where things need improvement.

But as his role comes to an end, the incoming Trump administration will pick up the reins.

"There's a lot more work to be done," he said. "I can't speak to what the president elect will do after January 20, but I can speak to what I hope for ... and that is that the framework of partnership, and the relationships that we have built, the ideas that we have put on the table ... will be part of the mix that is considered."

And part of that mix also includes the fresh Mexican administration of Claudia Sheinbaum, who got sworn into office last month.

"We will continue to work with them ... provide them our best ideas. At the end of the day, it's Mexican sovereignty and their decision on how they're going to move forward," he said.

It's a transitional moment, and with dozens of ongoing projects throughout the almost 2,000 mile-long, U.S. and Mexico border, Salazar says it will take strong advocacy from San Diego to appeal to the incoming administration.