Average San Diego County gas price rises for seventh time in eight days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the seventh time in eight days following a 41-day streak of decreases totaling $1.081, increasing 1.4 cent to $4.493.

The average price has increased 6.9 cents over the past eight days, including 1 cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.8 more than one week ago, but 48.5 cents less than one month ago and 13.6 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price is $1.942 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

Continued lower inventories and refinery production levels statewide have ended the hefty gas price decreases that started in October, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Besides Southern California's local supply drawdown, oil prices have also risen to nearly $80 a barrel after dropping to their lowest level of 2022 a few weeks ago, and that has impacted gas prices nationwide," Shupe said.

The national average price rose for the sixth time in seven days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2 cents to $3.179. It has risen 8.3 cents over the past seven days, including 2.6 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 8.3 cents more than one week ago but 31.6 cents less than one month ago and 10.6 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.837 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.