Economy

National City Starbucks becomes 3rd location in San Diego to unionize

By City News Service
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:27 PM PST
This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh.

Employees at a National City Starbucks voted to unionize this week, making it the 34th unionized Starbucks location in the state.

Following a 21-3 vote on Thursday evening, workers at the location at 3001 Highland Ave. joined 9,500 union baristas nationwide, according to a union statement.

"Winning this election is not just a victory, it is a testament to our collective determination and serves as a beacon of hope for the future," said Eleanor Santos, a barista and organizer at the National City location. "We are not anti-Starbucks, rather, we are pro-worker, pro-fairness and pro- progress. We feel a profound sense of accomplishment and optimism about the possibilities that lie ahead. Our hope is that this triumph will pave the way for a more inclusive, transparent and equitable workplace where every employee feels valued and respected."

The National City location is the third in San Diego County to unionize. Workers at an Encinitas location voted 21-2 last May, while employees at a Hillcrest location voted 15-2 last August.

"We respect the rights of our partners to organize and bargain collectively, and we are eager to reach ratified agreements in 2024 for represented stores," Starbucks said in a statement. "Our commitment to all partners to offer a bridge to a better future remains unchanged."

Tags

Economy South BayBusiness
