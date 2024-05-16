Average San Diego County gas price drops by largest amount since Jan. 19

On Thursday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Jan. 19, dropping 1.7 cents to $5.233, its lowest amount since April 4.

The average price has dropped 16 of the past 17 days, decreasing 12.1 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 13 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago and 14 cents lower than one month ago but 40.9 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.202 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the sixth time in seven days, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.60. It has dropped 4.2 cents over the past seven days, including a half-cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 4.4 cents less than one month ago but 6.9 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.416 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.