San Diego Chamber of Commerce CEO Jerry Sanders to step down at end of calendar year

After 12 years as president and CEO, San Diego's former mayor Jerry Sanders will step down from those roles at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce at the end of the year, it was announced Monday.

"Leading the chamber has been such a privilege, and I am very proud of all that we've accomplished," Sanders said. "I have to thank our board of directors, the extremely talented chamber staff, and our members, whose support and dedication to this organization has fueled our success."

Following two terms as mayor, Sanders took the helm at the business interest organization in 2012 and immediately sought to increase its regional political power and strengthen international ties.

"Under his remarkable leadership, Jerry has transformed the chamber into one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in the region," said Alessandra Lezama, chamber board chair and founder and CEO of TOOTRiS. "We are extremely grateful for his contributions. As we embark on the selection of our next chamber president and CEO, I want to express the board's enthusiasm and dedication to this important process.

"We understand the vital role this position plays in shaping the direction of our organization and, by extension, the future of our region."

The organization's management council will select a new CEO and is expected to make its pick by Feb. 27, 2025. Between Dec. 31 and when the next president is selected, Jessica Anderson, the chamber's COO and executive vice president, will serve as acting president and CEO.

On Feb. 27, the chamber will acknowledge Sanders' work at the organization's annual anniversary celebration by giving him its top honor — the Herb Klein Spirit of San Diego lifetime achievement award.

"The chamber we know today is a testament to Jerry's strategic vision," said Chris Howard, incoming chamber board chair and CEO and president of Sharp HealthCare. "The foundation Jerry has built positions the chamber for much continued success in the years to come."