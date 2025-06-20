San Diego County jobless rate 4% in May, slightly lower than April

The San Diego County unemployment rate was 4% in May, down from 4.1% in April, but above last year's 3.6 %, the state Employment Development Department announced Friday.

The county's jobless rate matched the national unadjusted rate of 4% and remained below California's statewide average of 4.9% for the same period, according to the department.

Between April and May, nonfarm employment gained 6,600 jobs, increasing from 1,568,700 to 1,575,300, while agricultural jobs were up by 300.

Also during the one-month period:

—leisure and hospitality led month-over employment gains, with 3,400 additional jobs, with over 76% in accommodation and food services (which were up 2,600 jobs), while arts, entertainment and recreation jobs rose by 800;

—state government added 1,000 jobs (but federal government lost 300 jobs), while four additional sectors added a combined 2,900 jobs; and

— there were 700 fewer jobs in business, information, manufacturing and professional services.

Total nonfarm employment was up by 16,200 between May 2024 and May 2025, of this year, but agricultural jobs fell by 200, according to the department.

Also during the year-over period:

—private education and health services grew by 12,400 jobs (while health care and social assistance were up by 12,100 jobs, contributing more than 97% of sector growth), and private educational services jobs increased by 300;

—three other sectors saw growth in a combined total of 12,700 jobs, with almost 70% of that employment happened in government, adding 8,800 jobs, while the remaining 3,900 jobs were in leisure and hospitality, and other services; and

—six sectors slowed by a total of 8,900 jobs, as manufacturing fell by 3,800, while business and professional lost 2,400 jobs. The remainder of losses happened in construction, financial activities, information, trade, transportation and utilities.