San Diego City College nursing program named one of the best in the US

The nursing industry-leading website www.rncareers.org has ranked San Diego City College's two-year nursing program as the second-best in California, and the third-best program in the country.

“With our ranking, it shows how dedicated we are when it comes to instructors, staff, and when it comes to the students and how hard they work," said Alison Palleschi, an associate nursing instructor at City College.

San Diego City College's high ranking is compared to 1,700 other nursing schools across the U.S.

The rankings are based on the results of the National Council Licensure Examination [for] Registered Nurses, also known as the NCLEX-RN.

The exam is required for every student who wants to become a registered nurse.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Alison Palleschi, associate nursing instructor, works with Betty Robbins, a second-year student in the San Diego City College nursing program, San Diego, Calif., on April 11, 2023.

Betty Robbins is in her second year of the City College program. Her inspiration for becoming a nurse is personal.

Robbins started nursing school after caring for her sister before she died from cancer and a close friend who almost died in a motorcycle accident.

“Having a nurse that cares about you and knows what they’re doing and knows how to help you makes all the difference in the world," she said.

San Diego City College has had a 100% pass rate for the licensing exam. It dropped to 98.5% percent last year, still well above the national average.