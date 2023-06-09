San Diego County libraries launch summer challenge for learning and prizes

As students prepare for the end of the school year and the start of summer vacation, the San Diego County Library has launched its annual learning challenge .

The library system has partnered with First 5 San Diego , an organization that supports all children ages zero through 5 and their parents with programs that encourage health and well-being.

“Ninety percent of a child’s brain will develop by age 5. That means we have a really short window of opportunity to make sure that our little ones are getting those best experiences," said Alethea Arguilez, executive director of First 5 San Diego.

The challenge for parents this summer is to engage their children with weekly routines of learning. The campaign is called "Talk, Read, Sing." That might include them talking about their day, reading a funny story, and even singing a silly song.

Arguilez said, "(That means) being thoughtful that my children are watching me, my children are listening to me. We’re role models, right?”

M.G. Perez / KPBS Jessica Downing reads with her three children at the San Diego County Lakeside branch, Thursday. The family will participate in the summer learning challenge to read books and earn prizes, Lakeside, Calif., June 8, 2023.

Jessica Downing is a mother with three children. She brings them to the Lakeside Library every week to participate in story time and other programs.

She wants them to continue to be active learners, even when school is not in session.

“We actually have books out around the house all day long. They pick them up. They read them to each other and we do story night almost every night. It's huge. We love it," Downing said.

The county is challenging kids to read 10 books and complete at least 10 hours of educational activities to earn prizes from now through Aug. 31.

With a free library card, families can access materials at any of the county's 33 libraries. They also have access to the digital library resources that include audio books, CDs, DVDs, and more.

"That (library card) is a key to everything. It’s a key to adventure. It's a key to accessing information. It's a key to your community," said Mary Elder, branch manager at the Lakeside Library.

The Downing family is ready for the summer challenge. Everett Downing, 7, said, “You have to learn at school. You have to practice all day. You have to, like, believe in yourself, and try your best."