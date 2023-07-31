Fleet Science Center gives free access to underserved families

The Fleet Science Center is making education fun and free for families in underserved neighborhoods around the county.

Children from San Ysidro were the first to experience a new community morning program. Saturday, they were offered round-trip transportation from San Ysidro Middle School to the Science Center in Balboa Park.

They also received a complimentary breakfast, and admission an hour before the center opened to the public.

“Here at Fleet, you’re able to explore through curiosity. You don’t even realize you’re learning and that curiosity will allow (students) to see themselves as future innovators, creators, engineers," said Yanet Lopez, Fleet community engagement manager.

The Fleet wants to eliminate economic barriers and increase access to educational resources for families who can use the help most.

For the rest of the year, specific Saturday mornings will be designated to invite families from specific communities.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Henrique Ramos (center) and his two children experience the virtual reality space transporter exhibit at the Fleet Science Center, Saturday, San Diego, Calif., July 29, 2023.

For Henrique Ramos and his two children, the family field trip took them to outer space. The Fleet is known for its learning through virtual reality. A short wait in line for the VR space transporter exhibit provided a quick spaceship adventure.

"It's something new to us. It's really realistic. All the movements and sounds and images," Ramos said.

His seven-year-old son Sebastian agreed. "It was so real and the spacemans are so cool," he said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Isabella Pacheco (in pink), 16, is a junior at San Ysidro High School. Saturday, she created music with her sister in an exhibit at the Fleet Science Center, San Diego, Calif., on July 29, 2023.

Isabella Pacheco, 16, is a junior at San Ysidro High School. She was excited to try as many exhibits as possible. She has big career plans in science.

“I can help animals feel better being a veterinarian. But, I also like to think about how I can help the environment," Pacheco said.

The community morning experiences are about access and providing hands-on learning no matter what neighborhood a family comes from.

Maritza Gerardo-Chavarin is with the San Ysidro Education Vanguard Foundation.

“We have to give our students, our children, the opportunities that they have in other communities and cities. They (the underserved) must also have those opportunities," Gerardo-Chavarin said.

The next Saturday Community Morning event is for children from National City on August 26th.