Share your story: What is your experience with student debt?

After an almost three-year pause, millions of student loan borrowers will start repayments in October. And if you have a federal loan, interest rates will start accruing as soon as Sept. 1.

This comes after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers.

KPBS Midday Edition is producing an upcoming show on the student debt crisis. We want to know, what is your experience with student debt? How will the resumption of repayments affect you personally? Do you have questions about President Biden’s new SAVE plan?

