Education

Share your story: What is your experience with student debt?

By Julianna Domingo / Assistant News Producer and Gloria Penner Fellow
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT
Students attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Two-thirds of college students now graduate with debt, owing an average amount of $24,000.
Students attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Two-thirds of college students now graduate with debt, owing an average amount of $24,000.

After an almost three-year pause, millions of student loan borrowers will start repayments in October. And if you have a federal loan, interest rates will start accruing as soon as Sept. 1.

This comes after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers.

KPBS Midday Edition is producing an upcoming show on the student debt crisis. We want to know, what is your experience with student debt? How will the resumption of repayments affect you personally? Do you have questions about President Biden’s new SAVE plan?

Send us your questions or comments about student loans.

You can also call 619-452-0228 and leave us a message with your name, what city you are from and your contact information.

Julianna Domingo
Julianna Domingo is the Gloria Penner Fellow and assistant news producer for KPBS Evening Edition. Her roles include editing video and audio, writing broadcast news copy and assisting with special productions.
