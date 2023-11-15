UC earmarks $7M to address racial, religious conflicts on campuses

The University of California has dedicated $7 million to provide its campuses with improved response to conflicts stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, UC officials announced Wednesday.

UC President Michael Drake's announcement at the UC Board of Regents meeting described new initiatives to support students, enhance campus safety and improve the climate on UC's 10 campuses in light of recent events in Israel and Gaza.

"Today, we are working actively to improve mechanisms for responding to discrimination and harassment allegations across the University — including antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate," Drake said at the meeting.

Drake and the 10 UC chancellors wrote to the university community last week to promise an educational environment free of discrimination, intolerance and intimidation.

In his remarks Wednesday, Drake said some UC students, faculty and staff feel unsafe leaving their residences in light of what they feel is tension on campus.

"Some worry about what they can and cannot say in their classrooms," Drake said. "Some feel helpless and unsure about how to navigate this complex situation in class or at work. Some have been doxxed for using their voices, and some have faced outright violence. They are fearful, they are vulnerable and they have asked for our help."

Drake said the $7 million dedication from his office's budget will provide campuses with funding in three areas:

At the request of campus communities, $3 million will be provided to bring in emergency mental health resources for students, faculty and staff who may be struggling with recent events or with the climate on their campus;

$2 million will be used to help develop educational programs at each UC campus to help improve the public discourse on the conflict. Drake said programs will focus on understanding antisemitism and Islamophobia, how to recognize and combat extremism, and a viewpoint-neutral history of the Middle East; and

Another $2 million will go toward training UC's own leadership, staff and faculty on how to navigate their roles as educators in light of the situation. Drake said the goal is to ensure that UC leaders and educators are equipped with the knowledge they need to respond when issues arise and that university policies are supportive, preventive and free of bias.

Drake also said he is increasing safety measures throughout the UC system, and announced the forthcoming launch of a systemwide civil rights office to "provide guidance and support on issues related to protecting civil rights at our 10 campuses, our medical centers, our national labs and the office of the president."

Drake said senior staff are being hired for the office, which is expected to open this spring.