San Diego Unified students celebrate Black History Month

About 200 members of Black student unions from 10 different San Diego Unified School District schools gathered Monday morning to commemorate the beginning of Black History Month.

"It's a moment for us as students to stand proud and united, knowing we're part of the history in the making," said Brooklyn Burnett a student at Pershing Middle School and the event's emcee.

Students of all ages shared speeches and poetry.

"Black history taught me that you can become anybody you want to become. You can become anybody. You can become Martin Luther King, Ruby Bridges. You can become Steph Curry. You can become anybody you want," said Gage Elementary School kindergartner, Malachi Conners.

Maliah Mims, a freshman at Patrick Henry High School, said her school’s Black student union has helped her learn about her culture.

"Throughout history, black individuals have broken barriers and created opportunities where there once were none. This was not an easy task for them. The people who paved the way for us did not have Wi-Fi or even basic human rights," Mims said, "Yet they still managed to change the world. Their contributions have shaped the world where we live today and their legacy continues to inspire us."

Elleisha Elzien, a project resource teacher with San Diego Unified said, the students’ messages are coming at an important moment.

"To really show their pride and Black History Month in their identities. And especially representing our school district in a time where many school districts are silencing the voices that need to be heard," Elzien said.

Elzien says the school district prides itself on centering student voices.

"I just hope that we are able to continue uplifting the voices, celebrating the joy and the resilience of Black folks in our community," Elzien said. "Whether you're an adult in the district, a parent or a student, knowing that you're represented and your voice is heard and appreciated, I think is the key."

The ceremony ended with the raising of Black History Month flag and a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” sung by Correia Middle School Teacher, Chris White.