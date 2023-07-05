Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

County supervisors push for federal emergency on Tijuana River pollution

By City News Service
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT
A berm holds back water in the Tijuana River channel just south of the U.S. Mexico border on Jun 14, 2022.
Erik Anderson / KPBS
A berm holds back water in the Tijuana River channel just south of the U.S. Mexico border on Jun 14, 2022.

County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer Wednesday continued their push to have the U.S.-Mexico transboundary sewage pollution from the Tijuana River declared a federal emergency, following the closure of several county beaches on the Fourth of July.

They noted July 4th was the 569th consecutive day of beach closures in the region due to sewage runoff flowing into the ocean from Tijuana.

"As we saw this past holiday weekend with some of our beaches closed during Independence Day, the Tijuana River Valley environmental pollution crisis has reached a tipping point and we urgently need the federal government to step in and help us bring clean water to the families and visitors of San Diego County," Vargas said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The San Diego County Administration building in downtown San Diego.
Local
RELATED: Supervisors OK emergency declaration on cross-border pollution
City News Service

"These closures continue to severely impact the life, health, and economic well-being of so many and we need a federal state of emergency if we truly want to address this issue."

Last Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors declared the first state of emergency on Tijuana Sewage and called on the Biden Administration to declare a federal emergency.

Following the vote, San Diego County's Assembly and State Senate delegations wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting the state of California join the emergency declaration, and the region's congressional representatives elevated this request directly to Biden.

"If 35 million gallons of sewage were being spilled on the National Mall in D.C. each day, our government would've taken action long ago," said Lawson-Remer. "Yet here we are, celebrating the 4th of July holiday with many of our region's beaches unsafe to swim in.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Front loader moves sand on Imperial Beach on Jun. 21. 2023.
Local
RELATED: Sewage flows exasperate local leaders who want federal help
Erik Anderson

"At the current pace, my 4-year-old daughter may be in middle school by the time we've made any real progress," she added. "Our sewage crisis threatens our health, our environment, and our economy. We need a federal emergency declared and action now."

Vargas and Lawson-Remer added signatures of 2,500 county residents to a petition calling on federal action from Biden.

Paloma Aguirre, elected last year to be Imperial Beach's mayor-at- large, said her community cannot wait another 15 years for improvements.

"Imperial Beach has suffered for decades from cross-border pollution, with its beach being closed every day this year. ... The impacts are quite, quite severe," she said.

Environment
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News