California Coastal Commission greenlights seawall repair with conditions

The California Coastal Commission has approved the repair permit for the seawall protecting homes along a stretch of Oceanside‘s beaches, but the permit comes with conditions.



Why it matters

Commissioners approved the seawall building in 1978. Since then, owners have added staircases, concrete landings and firepits on top of the seawall. None of those were permitted.



The wall, also known as revetment, has come into some disrepair.



Last year, when the city of Oceanside approved the repair permit, the Surfrider Foundation and another environmental group filed an appeal with the commission. "The public is gonna get a bad deal in that we may actually lose beach access, and the situation of our eroding beaches in Oceanside will become even worse because of this," said Mitch Silverstein, the San Diego manager of the Surfrider Foundation.



Last Thursday, commissioners sided with the environmental groups. They voted unanimously to approve the repair permit but added some conditions, including requiring homeowners to tear down unapproved improvements on the wall. “This is an issue that’s going to continue to come to the commission, and perhaps increasingly return to the commission,” said Donne Brownsey, chair of the commission.



Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS A notice of the application to repair the seawall in Oceanside posted at the gate of a home, Oct. 16, 2023..

Closer look

Gone are the stairs and other unapproved backyard improvements owners have made throughout the years. Commissioners are also requiring homeowners to move boulders that have fallen onto the beach back onto their properties, returning the beach to the public.

Silverstein is glad the commission listened to the concerns and acted on them.

A representative for the homeowners said they were thrilled that they can proceed with much-needed seawall repair work.