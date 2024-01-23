Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Storm damage impacts MTS trolley lines, Orange Line in particular

By City News Service
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM PST
Large pools of water at a trolley station in Chollas View. San Diego, Calif. Jan. 22, 2024.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Large pools of water at a trolley station in Chollas View. San Diego, Calif. Jan. 22, 2024.

San Diego transportation officials Tuesday encouraged commuters and travelers to plan ahead if using public transportation due to damage from Monday's rainstorm.

All three San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley lines will be running at lesser frequencies than normal Tuesday, with the Orange Line taking the brunt of the damage. That line is out of service between 12th & Imperial Transit Center and Courthouse Station and between Euclid Transit Center and Lemon Grove Transit Center.

Riders are advised to take the Blue line at America Plaza or 12th & Imperial as an alternative for the downtown service loss, and MTS buses will shuttle riders between impacted stations on the eastern disruption.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Rain hits the neighborhood of Chollas View in San Diego, Calif. Jan. 22, 2024.
Environment
RELATED: Dry weather to move into San Diego County Tuesday
City News Service

The Blue and Green lines are undamaged, but riders should expect delays as the system recovers.

Bus service is operating a full schedule but some roadway detours still remain in effect. Riders can check www.sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts- detours for the latest trip information.

Tags

Environment Transportation
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News