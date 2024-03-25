San Ysidro wastewater treatment plant gets financial shot in the arm

The wastewater treatment plant in San Ysidro has been limping along for years, falling into worse condition as time goes on. That’s meant polluted water and closed beaches from Imperial Beach north to Chula Vista and Coronado — for months on end.

Now, the International Boundary and Water Commission is getting a $156 million shot in the arm to fix the plant, as part of the new federal funding package signed by Pres. Joe Biden over the weekend.

It's a $103 million increase over last year.

On Monday, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre said that's good, but not great.

“It’s not the news we wanted or expected, which was the entire $310 million that was requested by President Biden. However, we’ll take it, because as we know, the treatment plant is in a state of disarray," Aguirre said.

Matthew Bowler Sewage is treated at the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Wastewater Treatment Plant on the American side of the border between San Diego and Tijuana, June 5, 2023.



The treatment plant is not only in bad shape, it’s also in desperate need of expansion to handle the millions and millions of gallons of sewage that flow from the Tijuana River, polluting not only beaches and water on this side of the border, but in Mexico as well.

“The entire plan was to double its capacity, so this money that’s been secured will help in that process. So, it’s a step in the right direction," said Aguirre.

A step that has become more urgent after the Scripps Institution of Oceanography discovered recently that aerosolized particles of waste can travel a significant distance inland.

Erik Anderson / KPBS Pollution warning sign in Imperial Beach in this undated photo

In a written statement, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) told KPBS, “The package heeds my call to allow other federal agencies and state and local governments to contribute funds to clean up the dangerous pollution."

Rep. Juan Vargas (D - CA 52) noted in a written statement of his own, “Our work is far from over. I’ll keep fighting, with my Congressional Delegation colleagues, to address this pollution to restore the health of our communities and waterways.”

For Paloma Aguirre, this fight began long before she was elected mayor. She continues to demand President Biden declare the entire situation an emergency.

“I know that the state legislature is currently considering a joint resolution calling for a number of things including an emergency declaration, because this plant is not the one silver bullet solution," she said.