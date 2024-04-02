4 coyote pups found in Pacific Beach brought to humane society

Four coyote pups discovered under the deck of a home in the Pacific Beach neighborhood last week are now in the care of the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

The pups were brought to SDHS' Project Wildlife program last Wednesday. They will need to be raised in captivity until they are old enough to be released into the wild, according to the Humane Society.

The best place for wildlife babies are with their parents, said Andy Blue with the Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.

“We all have good intentions, and we think we should pick it up and bring it to Project Wildlife," he said. "But in most cases, you can call us and we can advise you on the best way to go with that.”

During the spring, coyotes give birth to and then raise litters, which are often found near their dens or burrows, according to SDHS. Pups stay in the den for three to four weeks before venturing into their environment.

"In this situation ... there were good reasons to remove those pups," Blue said. "We saw the aggression from the mother towards the domestic dog and family members. But if you do come across them in the wild, just leave them alone."

Coyotes typically steer clear of humans, but the presence of pet food, compost or trash can attract coyotes to a yard, he said.

Blue said homeowners should keep all food and water sources indoors and store trash in high-quality containers with secure lids.

"If you see them, there's also really good ways to what we call haze coyotes," he said. "If you're carrying an air horn or even some keys, you can make some racket, some noise if you're walking, and that seems to scare them off."

Tips on how people can prevent coyotes or other unwanted wildlife from entering their home or yard are available on the Humane Society website.