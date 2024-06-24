Excessive heat warning in effect for San Diego County deserts

An excessive heat warning is in effect Monday and record temperatures have been reported in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the San Diego County deserts, where highs are expected to reach 114 degrees, which could lead to heat-related illness.

Record minimum temperatures were reported in Vista, Escondido, Ramona, Campo and Borrego on Sunday. It was 66 in Vista, breaking the record of 65 set in 2016, 70 in Escondido, breaking the record of 67 set in 2016, 65 in Ramona, breaking the record of 62 set in 1992, 64 in Campo, breaking the record of 62 set in 2021, and 84 in Borrego, breaking the record of 82 set in 2021.

On Saturday, San Diego County desert communities heated up to about 12 degrees warmer than Friday, with the most significant change in the eastern valleys and foothills, forecasters said today.

Sunday's downtown San Diego high was expected to be 79, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs above degrees 110 were expected into next week in the desert, the NWS said. Desert lows will range from 82 to 92.The excessive heat warning is in effect until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the San Diego County deserts