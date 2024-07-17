Debate continues over La Jolla Cove Beach as sea lion pups found dead

Joe LaCava, the San Diego City Councilman who represents La Jolla, said work is ongoing Wednesday on a management plan for La Jolla Cove, where a debate is raging over the public's access to a beach populated with California sea lions.

Over the past week, three sea lion pups have been found dead in the cove.

Meanwhile, a group of residents are looking to chase off the marine mammals — which can weigh up to 800 pounds, have long pointed teeth and can be territorial and protective of pups — from the busy stretch of coast. It comes after multiple videos of the public and the animals interacting in close proximity garnered thousands of views.

"Clearly, too many visitors crowd the beach and the stairs, not for coastal access or to reach the water, but to observe the sea lions," LaCava said. "Worse, they often get too close, putting themselves and their children at risk."

In November 2023, the City Council voted to close Boomer Beach and Point La Jolla, two areas that serve as California sea lion rookeries and areas which have been closed seasonally since 2021.

"Members of the public have been observed trying to touch, take 'selfies,' and get as close to sea lions as possible, which is potentially dangerous for not only the public, but also the animals," a city statement issued at the time read. "Human interactions with adult sea lions and their young may result in injury to, and/or abandonment of, sea lion offspring, as well as aggressive behavior from adult sea lions."

La Jolla Cove remains open, even with sea lions and their pups present. Sierra Club San Diego and the Sierra Club Seal Society called on LaCava and the city's Parks and Recreation Department to protect the animals from harassment, abuse and worse.

"Out of nine pups born in the Cove so far, only three remain at last count," the conservation groups wrote in a statement this weekend. "One dead pup was found yesterday on the cove public beach, partly buried in the sand with a large lobster carcass positioned on its head to look like horns.

"The cause of these newborn pups' deaths is disturbing and point to the continued mistreatment and harassment of the pups born in La Jolla Cove and a lack of proper oversight and management of wildlife and people."

The organizations are asking for an investigation into the animals' deaths by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Law Enforcement Division and offered suggestions for the city's management in the meantime.

These suggestions include:

— Cones and tape to be installed on the beach to create a visible barrier, showing the public where to view from;

— A-frame signs to be placed on the beach that NOAA provided the city to educate the public about the vulnerability of pups, to prevent damaging behaviors and create empathy from the public;

— Temporarily closing the gate on one of the two stairs to the beach when pups are close by or sea lions are on the stairs, and during nighttime when lifeguards leave; and

— Rangers be present on the La Jolla Cove beach to educate and keep people at safe distances.

San Diego's La Jolla Cove is adjacent to Point La Jolla, the only breeding area on the California mainland.

LaCava was one of the region's most vocal proponents of closing Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach, but was more cautious with La Jolla Cove.

"I have a bright line to ensure continued unfettered public access to the beach and waters of La Jolla Cove," he said. "Tools at our disposal include better signage, intervention by park rangers, education through tourism channels, and working with community partners.

"I want visitors to enjoy the unique opportunity of watching wildlife in an urban setting, and the public's access to the La Jolla Cove beach and waters must always come first."

Bob Evans, president of nonprofit La Jolla Parks and Beaches, said he wants the beach for humans only.

"We're right in the middle of summer season, and every day that goes by is a threat to human or wildlife, and every day we're losing part of the beach," Evans told NBC 7.

Permanent solutions could include additional signage, a gate which could only be accessed by city employees for maintenance or rescue efforts and a security camera — which would need to be approved by a surveillance committee.