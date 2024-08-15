SANDAG starting environmental work at Batiquitos Lagoon ahead of rail project

Marine biologists were at the Batiquitos Lagoon on Wednesday morning to survey eelgrass, an important species for the lagoon's ecosystem.

The work is part of an effort to protect the lagoon's habitat ahead of a project to double-track the rail corridor there.

"It's fish habitat. Fish feed on it. They nurture in it," said Tim Pesce, the senior environmental planner for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG). "So we want to make sure that it is not in the project footprint, and if it is in the project footprint, we take the proper steps to maintain it."

SANDAG'S Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track Project will replace the more than 80-year-old wooden bridge over the lagoon with a concrete and steel bridge featuring two rail tracks.

The additional tracks will help alleviate rail congestion, allowing more trains to pass through the area. The new bridge will also improve the lagoon's overall health.

“The lagoon opening underneath the new bridge will be about 40 feet wider," Pesce said. "So that will increase the tidal flows into the central basin and improve water quality.”

The lagoon is the breeding ground for many offshore fish and a migratory stopover for birds. Construction for the bridge is expected to be completed in 2028, taking into account nesting seasons for wetland birds. Sand dredged from the project will be used to replenish North and South Ponto Beaches in Carlsbad. SANDAG said the entire project is expected to cost $165.6 million.