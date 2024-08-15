Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

SANDAG starting environmental work at Batiquitos Lagoon ahead of rail project

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:24 PM PDT
Environmental work is underway at Batiquitos Lagoon to protect vulnerable and threatened species. As KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen shows us it’s part of a project to double-track the rail corridor there.

Marine biologists were at the Batiquitos Lagoon on Wednesday morning to survey eelgrass, an important species for the lagoon's ecosystem.

The work is part of an effort to protect the lagoon's habitat ahead of a project to double-track the rail corridor there.

"It's fish habitat. Fish feed on it. They nurture in it," said Tim Pesce, the senior environmental planner for the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG). "So we want to make sure that it is not in the project footprint, and if it is in the project footprint, we take the proper steps to maintain it."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

SANDAG'S Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track Project will replace the more than 80-year-old wooden bridge over the lagoon with a concrete and steel bridge featuring two rail tracks.

The additional tracks will help alleviate rail congestion, allowing more trains to pass through the area. The new bridge will also improve the lagoon's overall health.

“The lagoon opening underneath the new bridge will be about 40 feet wider," Pesce said. "So that will increase the tidal flows into the central basin and improve water quality.”

The lagoon is the breeding ground for many offshore fish and a migratory stopover for birds. Construction for the bridge is expected to be completed in 2028, taking into account nesting seasons for wetland birds. Sand dredged from the project will be used to replenish North and South Ponto Beaches in Carlsbad. SANDAG said the entire project is expected to cost $165.6 million.

Tags

Environment North CountyBeaches
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
North County Focus
The North County Focus newsletter is your bi-weekly guide to all the news coming from North County, plus a handpicked selection of events and trivia tidbits.
Subscribe Here
More News