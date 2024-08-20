Give Now
Environment

San Diego County offers home protection from wildfires

By City News Service
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:11 PM PDT
Fire crews respond when a brush fire breaks out in the hills east of Dulzura, July 3, 2016.
Cal Fire
Fire crews respond when a brush fire breaks out in the hills east of Dulzura, July 3, 2016.

A program to help residents protect their homes from wildfires has started in the Dulzura area Tuesday, according to San Diego County officials.

The California Wildfire Mitigation Program provides defensible space and retrofits to harden homes against wildfires, a county statement said.

In many cases, the work by Cal Fire San Diego is provided at no cost to the homeowner and is intended to help high social vulnerability communities and provide assistance to qualifying low- and moderate-income households.

At one home, contractors removed trees and brush from areas next to a home to create defensible space, officials said. Then construction contractors moved in to replace combustible materials, untreated wood trim, a wood deck, nylon window screens and vents in the foundation and roof to further protect the home from wildfires and embers.

Funding for the pilot program is provided by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

