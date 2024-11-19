Local representatives applaud Biden on proposed disaster relief package

San Diego's congressional delegation Tuesday praised President Joe Biden for including $310 million for the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in proposed disaster relief funding.

If passed, the money would add to a previously awarded $400 million in federal funding to get the plant running at full capacity and even double its capabilities.

"After our continued calls for action, I'm glad to see President Biden demonstrate yet again that addressing this pollution is a key priority," Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, said in a statement. "We know there's more work to do. This funding must get through both the House and the Senate. But to all the members of our community who have joined us and raised their voices about the impacts of this terrible pollution, your advocacy is making a difference. Leaders at the highest level of government are listening."

In May, the local Congressional delegation, including Vargas and Reps. Scott Peters and Sara Jacobs, both D-San Diego, and Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin an investigation into pollutants from the ongoing sewage crisis at the border.

Around 2,000 South County residents have responded to a survey by the CDC, open through next Friday.

The Assessment of Chemical Exposures was started by the county in partnership with the CDC's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in October. The goal was to receive feedback from people who live, work or play in south county about how the ongoing sewage pollution crisis has affected them.

"Our San Diego congressional delegation has worked tirelessly to draw national attention and bring home federal funds to address the Tijuana River Valley crisis — the biggest environmental and public health disaster in our community," Jacobs said in a statement. "I'm so proud our hard work is paying off from breaking ground on the repair and expansion project at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to securing $310 million in President Biden's supplemental budget package. We will keep pushing until this crisis is resolved."

The San Diego congressional delegation also called on the Environmental Protection Agency to support the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District to monitor the air quality in communities impacted by Tijuana River Valley pollution.

"The best time to deal with the Tijuana River Valley toxic sewage crisis was years ago. The second-best time is today," Levin said. "This money will help repair and expand the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, bolstering our efforts to prevent pollution from continuing to contaminate our beaches and ecosystems.

"Our communities deserve clean, safe water, and securing this funding would put us one step closer to delivering on that commitment."

In early September, high levels of noxious gases such as hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen cyanide were measured by scientific teams in the river valley and noticed by residents due to the rotten egg smell even miles from the border. Ultimately, crews from San Diego County determined there was no immediate health risk, but many residents believed the crisis had reached a turning point.

"This crisis has polluted San Diego's waters, poisoned the health of its citizens, and endangered our local economy, and we must pass this emergency funding now to ensure San Diegans no longer endure this injustice," Peters said. "I urge Congressional leadership to take this up immediately so that the victims of this crisis and those of the recent hurricanes can receive the relief they need."

Biden's proposed disaster relief package tops out at more than $98 billion, most of which would go to areas ravaged by back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton.