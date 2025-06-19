Live blog: Second brushfire ignites in East County

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Live updates are added as they become available.
4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025
Hawick Fire mapped at 51 acres, 5% contained
The Hawick Fire in Lakeside has been mapped at approximately 51 acres and is now 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. Fire activity has moderated, and crews continue to work on containment. Forward progress has been stopped.
3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025
Evacuation orders made after vegetation fire starts near Hawick Drive in Lakeside
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Hawick Drive in Lakeside. The fire is spreading at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire.
Residents are being ordered to evacuate immediately due to an immediate threat to life. The area is now lawfully closed to public access.
A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at 13487 Camino Canada (Walmart parking lot).
Five additional Type 3 engines have been requested by incident command. Watch Duty confirms the fire is now 20 acres.
3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025
Second fire breaks out in Lakeside
A second wildfire in Lakeside sparked Thursday afternoon in the 14000 block of Hawick Drive. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a separate fire near El Monte County Park has burned more than 1,000 acres and is 25% contained. It has also prompted evacuations.