Live blog: Second brushfire ignites in East County

4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025

Hawick Fire mapped at 51 acres, 5% contained

A plane drops fire retardant on Hawick Fire in Lakeside, CA on June 19, 2025. / CalFire San Diego via X

The Hawick Fire in Lakeside has been mapped at approximately 51 acres and is now 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. Fire activity has moderated, and crews continue to work on containment. Forward progress has been stopped.

3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025

Evacuation orders made after vegetation fire starts near Hawick Drive in Lakeside

ALERTCalifornia via CalFire San Diego Captured image of smoke from a fire near Hawick Drive in Lakeside is shown in this undated photo.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Hawick Drive in Lakeside. The fire is spreading at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire.

Residents are being ordered to evacuate immediately due to an immediate threat to life. The area is now lawfully closed to public access.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at 13487 Camino Canada (Walmart parking lot).

Five additional Type 3 engines have been requested by incident command. Watch Duty confirms the fire is now 20 acres.

Second fire breaks out in Lakeside

Mike Damron / KPBS Ground and air crews work to contain the Monte Fire in Lakeside, California on June 18, 2025.

A second wildfire in Lakeside sparked Thursday afternoon in the 14000 block of Hawick Drive. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a separate fire near El Monte County Park has burned more than 1,000 acres and is 25% contained. It has also prompted evacuations.