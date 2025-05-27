Pope Leo XIV makes first US bishop appointment in San Diego

Soon after the first American took over as leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV made history in San Diego.

For his first American bishop appointment, the Pope named Michael Pham as Bishop of the San Diego Roman Catholic Diocese.

“It's such great news for me as a bishop to be able to stay at home diocese and to serve the Diocese of San Diego,” Pham said in a video recording provided by the diocese.

Pham earned degrees from San Diego State University and University of San Diego before being ordained a priest of the San Diego Diocese in 1999.

He’s also a refugee from Vietnam – making this a landmark appointment in the U.S.

“I’m a Vietnamese-American and representing my heritage to the United States (sic),” Pham said. “Hopefully as a church we come to recognize multicultural in the country – that we can all come together to celebrate our faith, united in Christ. “

Like Pham, Phong Tran, 20, is Catholic and Vietnamese-American.

“It really inspires me now seeing someone from the same culture as me be in such a high status position, it inspires me to do more as a Catholic. And I'm really joyful he took that call to serve,” he said.

A few years ago Pham was pastor at Good Shepherd Church in Mira Mesa, where Tran has long been a parishioner.

“It's really crazy to me. I've known now Bishop Michael for a very long time, when I was very young. I've seen him hold lots of masses, I've listened to his homily,” he said.

Tran said Pham is polite, gentle and kind. He’s even an influential figure in his life.

Tran said he hopes that the new bishop can bring people together from different cultures.

“It's very important to me to have that kind of union and community. And I feel like Bishop Michael will definitely find ways to group everyone together and have a great kind of feast,” Tran said.

Pham’s appointment comes after the recent departure of Robert McElroy, the San Diego Diocese’s first cardinal.

McElroy left the diocese in January to lead the Archdiocese in Washington D.C.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego said they serve around 1.4 million Catholics in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Pham’s installation mass as the new bishop will be held on July 17.