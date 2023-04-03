Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Health

California drops mask mandate but policies at local hospitals vary

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published April 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM PDT

For the past three years, to enter a hospital, visitors have needed to wear a mask. It’s part of the COVID protocol to protect health care workers and patients.

But California’s masking rules are changing. As of Monday, the California Department of Public Health has lifted the mask mandate.

"They are encouraging health care settings, particularly hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and long-term care facilities, to develop their own policies and procedures in this regard,” San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The county also dropped its mask mandate. Wooten said the county last year adopted a resolution to align its COVID policies with the state's.

"We also are seeing that our cases, weekly and seven-day daily average cases, are declining, which is good news," Wooten said. "We can modify or change that if our community levels, the community level changes."

At local hospitals, however, the policies vary.

"We don't want to forget the lessons that we've learned these last three years," Scripps Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ghazala Sharieff said.

Scripps Health and Sharp HealthCare worked together to craft their policies. Both hospitals were hard-hit with high COVID-19 patient loads in the last three years.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Hence, us wanting to be a little more slow and steady versus saying masks off for everybody in all patient care areas," Sharieff said. "We know what it looks like to get health care workers sick. That happened last year when we had over 700 staff members out with Covid, and so we don't want to repeat that over again. So this is our middle ground.”

Workers there will still mask up in patient exam rooms and hospital suites, and within six feet of each other.

At Kaiser Permanente and Rady Children’s Hospital, masks will not be required for patients and workers. But masking will still be required during certain health procedures, such as intubation, where coughing and other reactions are more likely to spread infectious diseases.

Alvarado and Paradise Valley hospitals’ masking requirements will remain in effect in highly infectious areas.

While the mask mandate is no longer in effect, those with respiratory symptoms and illnesses are still expected to mask up at hospitals and other health care settings

Tags

Health San DiegoTracking COVID-19
Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
See stories by Alexander Nguyen
More News