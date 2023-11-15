Give Now
Health

More than 40 California hospitals closed maternity wards in a decade. Is yours one of them?

By Kristen Hwang, Ana B. Ibarra and Erica Yee
Published November 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM PST
Outlines of the Madera Community Hospital sign being covered by a tarp at the Emergency Room entrance of the hospital on Jan. 2, 2023. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced a state of emergency for the county when the hospital shut its doors due to bankruptcy.
Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters/CatchLight Local
Few regions in California have escaped the impact of maternity ward closures in the past decade. At least 46 hospitals have permanently closed or suspended labor and delivery since 2012, a CalMatters analysis of hospital records found. About 60% of the closures have taken place in just the last three years.

These closures are being driven by a combination of factors, including high costs, inflation, labor shortages and declining birth rates, according to hospital administrators and experts.

In some cases, communities are losing decades-old maternity units. Four counties lost their last maternity ward in the past 10 years, with three of those closing since 2022. In others, the maternity ward was short-lived. For example, Palmdale Regional Medical Center in the high desert of Los Angeles County opened a birth center in 2021 before closing it last month, citing “lower than anticipated” births.

Hospitals are closing maternity wards in urban and rural communities. By far, Los Angeles County recorded the most closures. It accounts for 15 of the hospitals that shut maternity wards.

Here are the hospitals that closed or indefinitely suspended labor and delivery since 2012.

SoCal outside L.A.

Imperial County
El Centro Regional Medical Center
Closed 2023

Orange County
Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
Closed 2021

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
Closed 2019

Los Alamitos Medical Center
Closed 2020

Riverside County
Palo Verde Hospital (Blythe)
Closed 2023

San Diego County
Fallbrook Hospital
Closed 2014
Hospital closed

Palomar Medical Center Poway (Poway)
Closed 2023

Paradise Valley Hospital (National City)
Closed 2021

Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside)
Closed 2023

Ventura County
St. John’s Hospital Camarillo
Closed 2012

Sierra Nevada

Mono County
Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)Closed 2023

Plumas County
Plumas District Hospital (Quincy)
Closed 2022

Shasta Countywide
Mayers Memorial Hospital (Fall River Mills)
Closed 2016

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County

Bellflower Medical Center
Closed 2013
Hospital closed

Beverly Hospital (Montebello)
Closed indefinitely 2023

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)
Closed 2023

College Medical Center (Long Beach)
Closed 2017

Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital (Glendora)
Closed 2019

Glendora Hospital
Closed 2015
Hospital converted into an inpatient behavioral health facility

Greater El Monte Community Hospital
Closed 2020

Los Angeles Community Hospital
Closed 2018

Memorial Hospital of Gardena
Closed 2020

Pacific Alliance Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Closed 2017
Hospital closed

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)
Closed 2019

Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Closed 2023

PIH Health-Downey
Closed 2021

Providence Little Company of Mary – San Pedro
Closed 2021

West Hills Hospital
Closed 2020

San Joaquin Valley

Fresno County
Adventist Health Selma
Closed 2014

Madera County
Madera Community Hospital
Closed 2023
Hospital closed

San Joaquin County
Dameron Hospital (Stockton)
Closed 2016

Doctors Hospital of Manteca
Closed 2023

Stanislaus County
Oak Valley Hospital District (Oakdale)
Closed 2013

Central Coast

Monterey County
George L. Mee Memorial Hospital (King City)
Closed indefinitely 2020

Bay Area

Alameda County
Kaiser Permanente Hayward
Closed 2014
Hospital closed

Napa County
Adventist Health St. Helena Closed 2020

San Francisco County
California Pacific Medical Center – Mission Bernal Campus (San Francisco)
Closed indefinitely 2021

San Mateo County
AHMC Seton Medical Center (Daly City)
Closed 2015

Santa Clara County
Regional Medical Center of San Jose
Closed 2020

Sonoma County
Petaluma Valley Hospital Closed indefinitely 2023

Sonoma Valley Hospital
Closed 2018

Solano County
Sutter Solano Medical Center (Vallejo)
Closed 2021

Sacramento Valley

Butte County
Adventist Health Feather River (Paradise)
Closed 2018
Hospital closed

Colusa County
Colusa Medical Center
Closed 2016
Hospital closed

North Coast

Humboldt County
Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)
Closed 2021

Mendocino County
Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg)
Closed 2020

