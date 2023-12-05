San Diego City Council faces vote on behavioral health bed crisis

The San Diego City Council is being asked Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring a behavioral health bed crisis in the city.

City Councilmembers Raul Campillo and Kent Lee will have a news conference 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the City Administration Building Breezeway, 202 C St., said Crane Friedman, communications director for the city.

"The lack of behavioral health beds means that San Diego is extraordinarily limited in its ability to deal with the scope of the behavioral health issue that exists in the city today," Friedman said. "Declaring a behavioral health bed crisis is meant to draw attention to the lack of beds — especially for low-income San Diegans and those on Medi-Cal — and encourage a regionally coordinated response to the issue."

The press conference also comes in the wake of Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for voters to approve Proposition 1, which would build more than 11,150 behavioral health beds and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots, when it appears on the ballot in March, 2024.

Campillo of the 7th District and Lee of the 6th District will appear with social workers, bed providers, police officers, hospital staff, and paramedics.