Hantavirus detected in mouse found near Mission Trails

A Western Harvest mouse collected from the open-space area on the eastern side of Mission Trails has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county health officials said today.

Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, according to the Environmental Health and Quality Department. There were a total of 17 cases in 2023.

People rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans, health officials said. While exposure to hantavirus is rare, people should be careful around wild rodents as there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, according to health officials.

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop 1-8 weeks after exposure and include:

Severe muscle aches

Chills, fever or fatigue

Headache or dizziness

Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Health officials urge anyone who thinks that they may have been exposed to hantavirus to seek medical attention immediately.