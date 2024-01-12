Give Now
Health

Hantavirus detected in mouse found near Mission Trails

By City News Service
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:13 PM PST
Cooler, breezier weather on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in San Diego's Mission Trails Regional Park.
KPBS Staff
A path in San Diego's Mission Trails Regional Park is seen on May 30, 2020.

A Western Harvest mouse collected from the open-space area on the eastern side of Mission Trails has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county health officials said today.

Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, according to the Environmental Health and Quality Department. There were a total of 17 cases in 2023.

People rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans, health officials said. While exposure to hantavirus is rare, people should be careful around wild rodents as there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, according to health officials.

The entrance to the San Diego County Administration building in this file photo taken Dec. 13, 2020.
Health
RELATED: San Diego County health officials tracing norovirus cases linked to oysters from Sonora
City News Service

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop 1-8 weeks after exposure and include:

  • Severe muscle aches
  • Chills, fever or fatigue
  • Headache or dizziness
  • Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain
  • Difficulty breathing

Health officials urge anyone who thinks that they may have been exposed to hantavirus to seek medical attention immediately.

