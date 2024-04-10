UCSD medical students partner with barbershops to raise hypertension awareness

On a recent Saturday, the scene at Freshly Faded Barber + Shop in North Park was bustling, yet relaxed. The customers weren't just getting dope haircuts and fades — they were also getting quick health check-ups.

Historically, barbershops have served as more than just places for haircuts — they've been sanctuaries for Black men. Now, a partnership between medical students from UC San Diego School of Medicine and local barbershops is leveraging this cultural tradition to bring health awareness to patrons and the broader community.

Every month, a group of students provides free blood pressure screenings and shares information on preventive care at local barbershops as part of a student-led program called Fade Hypertension. It aims to address health disparities, particularly among the Black community.

The issue hits close to home for Taariq Woods, a first-year medical student and co-president of the program. He has several family members who have experienced heart attacks and strokes.

“It’s known that there are many, very severe health disparities with hypertension in the Black community. And so being able to go out and meet people where they are, helps us to be able to raise awareness in the most impactful way,” Woods said.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, increases the risk of heart disease, affecting three out of four Black adults by middle age. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Black San Diego county residents.

Customer Arthur Allen brought his nephews to Freshly Faded for haircuts and also got his blood pressure checked. He grew up going to barbershops and believes they’re a safe place to talk to Black men about health.

“It's very disarming. People may not have done their blood work in years. They might be embarrassed. They might feel on the spot. But at least they’re taking that first step,” Allen said.

Heidi de Marco / KPBS UC San Diego medical students Shaddy Zbib, Danielle Reed, Taariq Woods, and Blake McBeth volunteered as part of Fade Hypertension, conducting blood pressure screenings at Freshly Faded Barber + Shop in North Park on April 6, 2024.

The student volunteers said they hope the familiar environment will help patrons take what they learn through the blood pressure screenings and use it to access preventive care.

Derrick Banks, the barbershop owner, uses his shop as a sanctuary for community support. Partnering with Fade Hypertension is his way of helping change how Black people think about health.

“We have to reprogram ourselves and take away the stigma of doctors, the scariness of it,” Banks said. “So when you see them in plain clothes and they’re here in the barbershop and they’re cracking jokes with you and taking your blood pressure, I think that helps to humanize the aspect of doctoring. And it’s really cool to have medical students and people of color in particular doing that.”

Only about 5.7% of physicians in the United States identify as Black, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Through mentoring and outreach efforts, the program also encourages Black undergraduate students and students of color to pursue careers in medicine, helping address the shortage of health care professionals from underrepresented backgrounds.

