Health

Have you been affected by the Palomar Health Medical Group network issues?

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:42 PM PDT
A screenshot taken on June 20, 2024 a pop-up on Palomar Health Medical Group's website
KPBS Staff
A screenshot taken on June 20, 2024 of a pop-up on Palomar Health Medical Group's website. The message reads: "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and may take longer than normal to respond."

According to KPBS news partner 10News, Palomar Health Medical Group’s (PHMG) networks “are currently experiencing technical difficulties” since May 5 after the health group noticed “suspicious activity” on certain computer systems within its network. Subsequently, phones, faxes and patient portals were taken offline to prevent spread of potential malware.

On its website, PHMG said it’s still working with third-party forensic specialists to restore network operations. There’s also been an investigation launched into the nature and scope of the suspicious activity.

The Palomar Health Healthcare District, including Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway, weren’t impacted and remain operational.

Despite network issues, PHMG said its facilities are open and offering care to patients — but delays may occur.

KPBS wants to know if you have been impacted by the PHMG network outage. Has it gotten in the way of accessing care or making appointments? Tell us in the form below and we might use your response in an upcoming story.

Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
