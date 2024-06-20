Have you been affected by the Palomar Health Medical Group network issues?

According to KPBS news partner 10News, Palomar Health Medical Group’s (PHMG) networks “are currently experiencing technical difficulties” since May 5 after the health group noticed “suspicious activity” on certain computer systems within its network. Subsequently, phones, faxes and patient portals were taken offline to prevent spread of potential malware.

On its website, PHMG said it’s still working with third-party forensic specialists to restore network operations. There’s also been an investigation launched into the nature and scope of the suspicious activity.

The Palomar Health Healthcare District, including Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway, weren’t impacted and remain operational.

Despite network issues, PHMG said its facilities are open and offering care to patients — but delays may occur.

