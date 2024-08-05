Red Cross seeking donations to meet emergency shortage

The American Red Cross is seeking donations due to an emergency blood shortage exacerbated by dangerous heat levels during the end of vacation season, officials said Monday.

Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by over 25%, according to a news release from the Southern California Red Cross.

Officials said heat affected almost 100 blood drives last month in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects donations. Summer travel and related activities also were a factor in the shortfall of over 17,000 blood donations in July, the Red Cross said.

However, blood products "are being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in," according to the Red Cross. "Right now, type O inventory is so low, distributions of this vital blood type are reduced below what hospitals count on."

Blood drives will be held through Aug. 31 at various locations in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Imperial Beach, La Jolla, La Mesa, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

"Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care," officials said.

During the month, donors who give blood, platelets or plasma will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Help.

People wishing to donate may download the Red Cross app at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.