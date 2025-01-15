Give Now
International

Israel and Hamas reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

By James Hider Jerome Socolovsky Kat Lonsdorf Michele Kelemen
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:20 AM PST
People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Bashar Taleb
/
AFP via Getty Images
People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Sign up for Breaking News Alerts.

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a multiphase ceasefire that commits them to end the war in Gaza, U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch said at Sen. Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing to become the next secretary of state.

"I've just been advised that there's been a ceasefire announced in Gaza. Before we all celebrate, though, obviously we're all going to want to see how well that executes," Risch said.

In the first phase, lasting six weeks, Hamas promises to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a far greater number of Palestinian detainees. It's not clear how many are involved, since the group wants more detainees per each hostage freed alive, but has not said how many are still living. Israel believes most are. The total number of Palestinians released from Israeli custody is expected to be around 1,000, according to a Palestinian official who was not authorized to speak to the media.

The deal comes after weeks of a number of intensive rounds of indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha between Israel and Hamas, mediated by facilitators from U.S., Egypt and Qatar. Envoys from both President Biden's administration and President-elect Trump's team were also there, pressuring the sides to close a deal.

Relatives and supporters of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip rally outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Jan. 14.
Jamal Awad
/
Xinhua via Getty Images
Relatives and supporters of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip rally outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Jan. 14.

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages into Gaza. Around 100 hostages were released in a similar deal between Israel and Hamas in late 2023, while others were rescued or found dead.

Around 240 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails as part of that deal. The war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, who said the majority were women and children. The Israeli military says 405 soldiers have been killed in fighting since it invaded Gaza.

James Hider
James Hider is NPR's Middle East editor.
Jerome Socolovsky
Jerome Socolovsky is the Audio Storytelling Specialist for NPR Training. He has been a reporter and editor for more than two decades, mostly overseas. Socolovsky filed stories for NPR on bullfighting, bullet trains, the Madrid bombings and much more from Spain between 2002 and 2010. He has also been a foreign and international justice correspondent for The Associated Press, religion reporter for the Voice of America and editor-in-chief of Religion News Service. He won the Religion News Association's TV reporting award in 2013 and 2014 and an honorable mention from the Association of International Broadcasters in 2011. Socolovsky speaks five languages in addition to his native Spanish and English. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from Hebrew University and the Harvard Kennedy School. He's also a sculler and a home DIY nut.
Kat Lonsdorf
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
