International

Palestinian deaths in Gaza rise above 50,000 as Israel expands its military campaign

By NPR Staff
Published March 23, 2025 at 4:41 AM PDT
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, March 14.
Jehad Alshrafi
/
AP
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, March 14.

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel's war with Hamas has surpassed 50,000, according to health officials in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday the Palestinian death toll in Gaza had risen to 50,021 since Israel's military offensive began in October 2023.

It is the latest milestone in the conflict, which reignited when Israel broke a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas last Tuesday.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas led an attack from Gaza into Israel that killed almost 1,200 people and took about 250 captive. Israel responded with a military campaign to destroy Hamas and free the hostages. Negotiations to end the war have stalled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

