PETA adds $5,000 reward for info abandoned dog left to die in escondido

Editor's note: This story contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to readers.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Monday added up to $5,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abandoning a malnourished Yorkie mix in Escondido — a case in which the dog ultimately needed to be euthanized.

The 7-year-old dog was found abandoned in a crate near Mayflower Dog Park on the morning of March 28, according to the San Diego Humane Society, and authorities are seeking public help in a felony animal cruelty investigation.

When rescuers arrived, the small dog was malnourished, missing hair and had thick, crusty skin, according to the SDHS.

San Diego Humane Society A photo of "Champ" taken March 28, 2023 at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido campus.

The dog was rushed to the SDHS' Escondido Campus, where the organization's veterinary team performed medical care and watched over the little dog for a week, according to the SDHS.

"We're less than half a mile from the park where this dog, who was already suffering, was placed to endure an extremely cold night without shelter," Lt. Regina Price with SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement said. "If anyone knows anything at all, or think they recognize this dog, please reach out to us. We want to find who's responsible for this."

The dog, which the team decided to call Champ, was put down to relieve his pain and suffering, according to authorities.

"It's distressing to think of how long and intensely this little dog suffered from hunger and horrific, painful crusted skin before he was dumped for dead," said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "If there are any other dogs in the culprit's custody, they're likely in danger, and PETA is urging anyone who might know something about this case to come forward immediately."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers — which is offering a $1,000 reward in addition to PETA's — at (888) 580-8477.