If you haven't made it to the Carlsbad Flower Fields this year, now is the time

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Visitors hug at the Carlsbad Flower Fields on April 4, 2024.

Sunny days are ahead, and it could be the perfect forecast for a visit to the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

The colorful ranunculus are at peak bloom earlier than usual and it could be from all the rain San Diego has been getting.

"The Flower Fields opens every year on March 1st and we usually close on Mother's Day. So if you're planning to come to the Flower Fields hurry up and make your plans because we've only got five weeks left before we're done. And the bloom is early so it is in top condition right now," said Fred Clarke, the general manager of the fields. He's worked there for 18 years.

"The Flower Fields have been on these hillsides in Carlsbad for many years. The ideal climate to grow ranunculus is right here in San Diego. In nature, these are a Mediterranean crop and they live on the Northern edge of the Mediterranean creek, so our climate here is just like theirs," Clarke said.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Two people look at a picture they took at the Carlsbad Flower Fields on April 4, 2024.

While they have the farming of the blooms down to a T, Clarke says he’s noticed the popularity of the fields grow with the help of social media.

"The Flower Fields has got to be the most photographed place in Southern California, maybe in California," Clarke said. "Everybody’s taking pictures here, how can you not want to take a picture, look at this backdrop behind me!"

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Pink and white ranunculus at full bloom at the Carlsbad Flower Fields on April 4, 2024.

Thousands of people visit the flower fields every year, and Clarke says they try to provide something new every time.

Carolyne Corelis Artist, Michael Summers, paints a mural at the Carlsbad Flower Fields. April 4, 2024.

This year, it's a live muralist, Michael Summers.

"They gave me pretty much a giant blank canvas to work with and I wanted to create something that was reflective of my style, that had bright colors, and also reflected the colors of the flower fields with the ranunculus," Summers said. He's an artist from Oceanside with art on display throughout North County and in galleries around the world.

The mural will be a permanent piece at the flower fields.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A family walks among the pink and white ranunculus at the Carlsbad Flower Fields on April 4, 2024.

Other activities include wagon rides, floral workshops, sunset experiences and more.

Tickets must be purchased online before arriving.