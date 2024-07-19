Paris 2024: How to watch the Olympics in San Diego

Nothing quite brings people together like the Olympic Games. The Summer Olympics, held every four years, showcase the skills of elite athletes from all over the world. This year the games are in Paris, France and will feature sports from soccer, swimming, track and field to breaking, skateboarding, archery and judo.

Whether you want to watch Simone Biles go for the gold from the comfort of your couch, or grab some food and brews to witness history as Sha'Carri Richardson races to the finish, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics from home or around town.



How to watch at home

Streaming: NBC is the home of all things 2024 Paris Olympics in the U.S. That means you can stream every event on Peacock.

TV: Here in San Diego, NBC7 will be showing some events. If you have AT&T Uverse, Spectrum or Cox tune to channel 7, and if you have Direct TV or an antenna watch on channel 39.

Cable: Portions of the games will be broadcast on CNBC, NBCSN, USA and Telemundo.



How to watch around town

Several bars around San Diego have said they’ll be showing the 2024 Paris Olympics.



High Dive | 1801 Morena Blvd., San Diego July 26 through Aug. 11, except on Tuesdays, when they’re closed.



The Local PB | 809 Thomas Ave., San Diego July 26 through Aug. 11, 10 a.m - 10 p.m.

Shakespeare Pub | 3701 India St., San Diego Showing the Opening Ceremonies 10:30 a.m. on July 26, will show as many events as they can during business hours.



(Check back, we’ll be adding more events as they pop up.)