Where to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and every year the nation comes together to honor and celebrate those who have served their country in the armed forces. In San Diego, Veterans Day holds special meaning seeing as the region is home to a large number of active-duty military personnel.

Veterans and the military also contribute to the region's economic success. According to the San Diego Military Economic Impact Report, direct government military spending contributed more than $63 billion to the local economy.

If you’re looking for ways to honor and celebrate veterans, we’ve highlighted some community events below.