As state moves forward with SMARTER plan, San Diego reports 1,338 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

San Diego County reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths Thursday, as state officials announced a framework based on the idea that the virus will be a continuing presence.

"Today is about balance almost more than it is about anything else," Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services secretary, told reporters. "Balance between a message of hope and successful adaptation, but also prepared vigilance. Today is not about moving on, but rather about moving forward."

Ghaly outlined what the state is dubbing the "SMARTER" plan, the next phase of its response to COVID-19, moving beyond the pandemic and more into an "endemic" stage in which residents will learn to co-exist with a stubborn virus.

The plan continues to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and testing, along with continued education about the virus, communication with residents about conditions as they change and vigilance for new variants that could potentially emerge and lead to new surges.

The tenants of the plan are SMARTER — shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education and "Rx," or treatment.

"It is clear the virus will remain with us for some time, if not forever," according to the official document released by the governor's office. "It is less clear how often and how much it will continue to impact our health and well-being. However, we know what works, and have built the necessary tools over the last two years that allows us to learn and hone our defenses to this virus as it evolves."

Ghaly said the framework is founded in the knowledge that has been collected about the virus over the past two years, including the best ways to respond to certain types of new variants. It also acknowledges growing immunity across the state, be it through vaccination or prior infection or both. The overall theme is one of preparedness, Ghaly said.

Part of that preparedness will be a state stockpile of masks, ventilators, over-the-counter tests and other resources necessary to respond if outbreaks occur. Ghaly said that unlike past pandemic-response plans, the SMARTER framework does not contain pre-determined thresholds that would trigger select restrictions on personal behavior.

Thursday's data brought San Diego County's cumulative totals to 729,597 infections and 4,958 deaths, with a total of 682 COVID-positive patients hospitalized — a decrease of six from Wednesday.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by nine to 122 Thursday, according to the latest state data. Available ICU beds decreased by two to 185.

A total of 1,131,912 — or 53.7% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

San Diego County's case rate per 100,000 residents is 73.4 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 106.1 for fully vaccinated people and 189.5 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

More than 2.9 million — or 92.3% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.55 million, or 81.1%, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 9,386 new tests were reported Tuesday with a positivity rate over the past seven days of 9.9%, down from 12.1% on Friday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.