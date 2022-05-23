Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

California mothers share breast milk amid formula shortage

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Contributors: Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published May 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM PDT
Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Michael Conroy
/
AP
Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the CEO of Abbott Laboratories apologized for his company’s role in the nationwide baby formula shortage. An Abbot plant shutdown because of quality control issues, is one of the major factors contributing to the shortage. Meanwhile, the first plane load of formula from Germany landed in the U.S. on Sunday and the Defense Production Act has been mobilized to give priority to baby formula manufacturers.

_DSF1608.jpg
National
RELATED: Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed
Associated Press

But families with hungry infants who can’t find formula don’t have time to wait and the old-time practice of breast milk sharing is having a resurgence. Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp says concerned mothers who are lactating are donating milk, mostly to families reaching out for help on the internet. Sharp spoke with mothers like Diana Granados, who saw messages on Instagram from parents searching for baby formula and decided to offer her stored breast milk.

She is one of thousands of lactating mothers in California trying to help families scrambling to feed their infants.

The history of sharing breast milk has a long and ancient past. In Muslim tradition, nursing a child that is not your own creates a lifetime connection and obligation. But Sharp explains that the practice has also been abused as poor women and slaves were often coerced into becoming wet nurses to the privileged, sometimes to the detriment of their own infants.

Sharp suggests that before parents search out breast milk donors on the internet, they contact their pediatrician or the federal nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, for guidance.

She joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on how parents are coping with the shortage.

Local
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh