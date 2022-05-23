County Supervisors to vote on resolution in support of abortion choice

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas say they want to make sure California leaves abortion choice up to women.

“Our rights to health care and health care access and reproductive justice and privacy at large are under threat nationally," said Supervisor Lawson-Remer.

They are bringing forward a resolution to protect reproductive health care and a woman’s right to abortion.

“We absolutely can ensure that those rights are protected across the state of California by advancing an amendment to the California state constitution protecting a woman's right to choice here in California," she said.

Lawson-Remer says this resolution would demonstrate the County of San Diego is a safe harbor for a woman’s right to choose.

“What we can do in San Diego County and what we can do in the state of California is enshrine those rights in our California state constitution so we can be clear that there is no question that the right to privacy, a woman's right to choose and reproductive justice, are protected here in the state of California,” she said.

Supervisors will be voting on the resolution at Tuesday’s board meeting. Lawson-Remer says she hopes other counties will move their support forward to the state.

California lawmakers are considering a package of bills aimed at protecting the right to an abortion. A constitutional amendment enshrining the right to abortion in state law may be sent to voters this November.

