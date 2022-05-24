Give Now
New efforts underway to help sub-groups within San Diego's homeless population

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT
Zoë Meyers
During a rainy afternoon, Marcel Williams, second from right, takes shelter with others outside of the San Diego Central Library, March 18, 2020.

While all people experiencing homelessness face a number of challenges, some groups within the homeless population face an even steeper climb.

This year’s Point-in-Time Count by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found an increase in senior, disabled and Black San Diegans who are living without permanent shelter.

So now, the task force is setting up ad-hoc committees to find out why current programs aren’t meeting the needs of those populations and how to address their specific needs.

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more.

LocalHomelessnessHousing
