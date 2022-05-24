New efforts underway to help sub-groups within San Diego's homeless population

While all people experiencing homelessness face a number of challenges, some groups within the homeless population face an even steeper climb.

This year’s Point-in-Time Count by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found an increase in senior, disabled and Black San Diegans who are living without permanent shelter.

So now, the task force is setting up ad-hoc committees to find out why current programs aren’t meeting the needs of those populations and how to address their specific needs.

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more.