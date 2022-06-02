San Diego ranks No. 11 in the US for dog-bitten mail carriers

It’s the US Postal Service’s unofficial motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

But dogs can.

“We talk about the message of 6,000 carriers being bitten every year," said Linda DeCarlo, the senior director of occupational safety and health for the USPS.

In Mission Valley’s Civita Park Thursday, postal officials demonstrated what mail carriers are trained to do when confronted by a threatening dog.

In addition to using their satchels as a shield, San Diego Postmaster Lisa Baldwin said there were other safeguards.

John Carroll San Diego Postmaster Lisa Baldwin speaks at a postal service event in Mission Valley's Civita Park on June 2, 2022.

“Resist the impulse to scream and run away if approached by a dog," she said. "Avoid eye contact with the dog."

Once the dog has calmed down, postal carriers are supposed to back away. They are also trained to rattle the gate before entering a fenced yard and never assume that a dog won’t bite.

Mail carriers in San Diego were bitten 31 times last year. That puts the city at No. 11 nationwide. Los Angeles came in fourth, with 44 bites, and Cleveland mail carriers got bitten 58 times last year, putting them at No. 1.

“I have been bitten, and it was not a fun experience," said mail carrier Carlos Dominguez, who works in the Grantville area.

Carlos Castillo Mail carrier Carlos Dominguez demonstrates techniques to avoid getting bitten by a dog in Mission Valley's Civita Park on June 2, 2022.

Dominguez was attacked by two dogs last year. He was able to fend off one, but the other one bit him.

“I kept calm, I kept my composure," Dominguez said. "I utilized the tools I have available, and I was able to get out of the situation relatively harmless."

There can be consequences for residents who don’t control their dogs. If a mail carrier feels unsafe, mail delivery can be suspended.