Wind advisory in effect in San Diego County mountains, deserts, valleys

A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph in some areas are expected in the San Diego County mountains, deserts and valleys.

The strongest winds are expected in the far southeastern parts of San Diego County, near the border with Imperial County.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs can be blown down causing power outages.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.