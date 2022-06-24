In Photos: Protests erupt in San Diego following Supreme Court's Dobbs decision

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Photos will be added as we cover the issue. Some images include graphic language.

San Diegans responded quickly after the Supreme Court overturned five decades of precedent on abortion rights on Friday. Most local elected officials condemned the 5-4 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, some religious groups celebrated but expressed mixed feelings, and by the evening hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown in protest.



Hall of Justice — 6:30 p.m.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Strong emotions were on display as supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS San Diegans with various political leanings turned out to hear speakers advocate for preserving access to abortion at the protest in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Anger at the Supreme Court of the United States, or SCOTUS, was on full display in downtown San Diego in the aftermath of the ruling on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Matthew Bowler Protesters criticized the ruling and the Supreme Court itself in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

7:15 p.m. — Broadway and State Street

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The protesters headed east on Broadway , spanning over a city block as traffic was held back on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The protesters marched past people eating dinner in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS And residents of downtown took to their balconies to observe the anti-abortion protesters on Friday, June 24, 2022.