downtown abortion protest 6.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
After a brief rally in front of the courthouse in downtown San Diego, protesters headed east on Broadway on Friday, June 24, 2022.

In Photos: Protests erupt in San Diego following Supreme Court's Dobbs decision

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Contributors: Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:42 PM PDT

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Photos will be added as we cover the issue. Some images include graphic language.

San Diegans responded quickly after the Supreme Court overturned five decades of precedent on abortion rights on Friday. Most local elected officials condemned the 5-4 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, some religious groups celebrated but expressed mixed feelings, and by the evening hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown in protest.

Hall of Justice — 6:30 p.m.

signs at downtown abortion protest
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Strong emotions were on display as supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.
speaker at downtown abortion protest 3.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
San Diegans with various political leanings turned out to hear speakers advocate for preserving access to abortion at the protest in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Abort SCOTUS sign at downtown abortion protest
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Anger at the Supreme Court of the United States, or SCOTUS, was on full display in downtown San Diego in the aftermath of the ruling on Friday, June 24, 2022.
downtown abortion protest 5.jpg
Matthew Bowler
Protesters criticized the ruling and the Supreme Court itself in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.

7:15 p.m. — Broadway and State Street

downtown abortion protest 8.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
The protesters headed east on Broadway , spanning over a city block as traffic was held back on Friday, June 24, 2022.
downtown abortion protest 10.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
The protesters marched past people eating dinner in downtown San Diego on Friday, June 24, 2022.
downtown abortion protest 9.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
And residents of downtown took to their balconies to observe the anti-abortion protesters on Friday, June 24, 2022.
downtown abortion protest 7.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
The protesters turned north on Sixth Avenue, still chanting and holding their signs high on Friday, June 24, 2022

Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
