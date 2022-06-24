In Photos: Protests erupt in San Diego following Supreme Court's Dobbs decision

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Photos will be added as we cover the issue. Some images include graphic language.
San Diegans responded quickly after the Supreme Court overturned five decades of precedent on abortion rights on Friday. Most local elected officials condemned the 5-4 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, some religious groups celebrated but expressed mixed feelings, and by the evening hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown in protest.
Hall of Justice — 6:30 p.m.
7:15 p.m. — Broadway and State Street