Average San Diego County gas price sets Independence Day record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set an Independence Day record Monday, despite decreasing for the 19th consecutive day.

The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $6.211, breaking the previous Independence Day record of $4.576, set in 2008, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The all-time record is $6.373, set June 15, one day before the streak of decreasing prices began.

The average price has dropped 16.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.3 cents less than one week ago and eight-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago but $1.93 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 20th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing a half-cent to $4.807. It has dropped 20.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 1 cent Sunday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 9 cents less than one week ago and 1.2 cents lower than one month ago but $1.677 more than one year ago.