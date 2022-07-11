Report: Young servicemen nearly twice as likely to die by suicide as civilian counterparts

The suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon.

This same issue among active-duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years.

A new report from Voice of San Diego indicates that active-duty servicemen are almost twice as likely to die by suicide than their non-military peers.

While official military statistics offer little insight into the issue, experts —along with friends and family of the victims themselves — say the problem may lie in the increasingly high-pressure demands facing soldiers in the changing face of modern warfare.

Voice of San Diego reporter Will Huntsberry joined Midday Edition on Monday with more.