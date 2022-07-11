Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Report: Young servicemen nearly twice as likely to die by suicide as civilian counterparts

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT
The Navy Mine Countermeasure ship, the USS Chief, is moored at Pier One at the 32nd Street Naval Station, San Diego.
Alison St. John
The Navy Mine Countermeasure ship, the USS Chief, is moored at Pier One at the 32nd Street Naval Station, San Diego.

The suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon.

This same issue among active-duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years.

A new report from Voice of San Diego indicates that active-duty servicemen are almost twice as likely to die by suicide than their non-military peers.

While official military statistics offer little insight into the issue, experts —along with friends and family of the victims themselves — say the problem may lie in the increasingly high-pressure demands facing soldiers in the changing face of modern warfare.

Voice of San Diego reporter Will Huntsberry joined Midday Edition on Monday with more.

Local
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News