Zahau family requests formal reclassification of 2011 mystery death

The true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week.

The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined.

Zahau’s nude, bound body was found hanging from a balcony of the Spreckels mansion in Coronado just days after an accident that claimed the life of her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son.

San Diego true crime writer Caitlin Rother is the author of the book "Death on Ocean Boulevard, Inside the Coronado Mansion Case."

She joined Midday Edition on Monday with the latest details of the case.