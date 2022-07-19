Give Now
Playoff prospects in question as Padres enter All-Star break

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT
A statue of Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in Downtown San Diego, Calif. Feb. 18, 2021.
Matt Hoffman
As Major League Baseball prepares for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, Padres fans have serious doubts over the team's prospects at the season’s halfway mark.

The Padres, missing star player Fernando Tatis Jr., sit at second place in the National League West standings just behind the All-Star host Los Angeles Dodgers.

While San Diego native and Padres ace pitcher Joe Musgrove is one of the best in baseball, poor play and inconsistent offense has plagued the team in the first half of the season.

San Diego sportswriter Jay Paris joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the outlook for the rest of the season.

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
