Playoff prospects in question as Padres enter All-Star break

As Major League Baseball prepares for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, Padres fans have serious doubts over the team's prospects at the season’s halfway mark.

The Padres, missing star player Fernando Tatis Jr., sit at second place in the National League West standings just behind the All-Star host Los Angeles Dodgers.

While San Diego native and Padres ace pitcher Joe Musgrove is one of the best in baseball, poor play and inconsistent offense has plagued the team in the first half of the season.

San Diego sportswriter Jay Paris joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the outlook for the rest of the season.