Kitten allegedly thrown from car in Carmel Mountain Ranch

The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public's help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDHS, which added that the cat was reportedly thrown from the passenger side of a grey sedan traveling west on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Road.

A good Samaritan brought the kitten to the shelter, but the animal was unable to use her back legs.

"Sadly, her injuries were severe and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her," the agency tweeted.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the SDHS Humane Law Enforcement department or submit an anonymous tip at (888) 580-8477.

