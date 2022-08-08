Give Now
Bob Woodward brings tales of ten presidents to San Diego

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT
Bob Woodward
Lisa Berg
Bob Woodward in an undated photo.

It's been 50 years since the Watergate scandal broke, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Bob Woodward, one of the journalists who broke the story as a reporter for The Washington Post, will be speaking in San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

Woodward, who has written 21 bestselling books including two on former President Donald Trump, will share stories from his experiences covering the last ten Presidents at the Balboa Theater.

Woodward joined Midday Edition to talk about how the role of the Presidency has changed over time.

"I think it's become more powerful. I think there's a higher concentration of power in the presidency now, made very clear when Trump was President. He was the focus," Woodward said. "Nixon didn't have that kind of power or that level of coverage. And so how that power is used or understood or misunderstood or misused is central to what's going on right now."

For more information on the event, visit sandiegotheatres.org.

Jade Hindmon
Megan Burke
Andrew Bracken
